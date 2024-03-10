Today is Sunday March 10, 2024
Oscars 2024: Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2024 at 7:07 pm
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

She won for her role as Mary Lamb, the head cook at a boy’s boarding school, in Alexander Payne’s film The Holdovers. Her co-star Paul Giamatti escorted her to the stage, where she gave a tear-filled acceptance speech.

“For so long I’ve wanted to be different, and now I’m thankful to be myself,” Randolph said.

Randolph was nominated alongside Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera and Jodie Foster.

Five previous winners took to the stage to announce this year’s nominees. Lupita Nyong'o, who won the award for her role in 12 Years a Slave at the ceremony in 2014, announced Randolph.

Randolph ends her awards season run with a full sweep – winning best supporting actress at the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

