Today is Sunday March 10, 2024
Car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2024 at 4:05 pm
Car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates LONDON — A vehicle crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, officials said.

Armed officers responded to the palace at about 2:33 a.m. Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage, the statement said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that there were no members of the royal family inside the palace at the time of the crash. Repairs to the gates are already underway, the spokesperson said.

The arrested man was later taken to the hospital, the police said.

“There were no reports of any injuries,” the police said. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”



