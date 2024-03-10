Kate Middleton thanks public for support amid recovery from surgery

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2024 at 4:01 pm

X/@KensingtonRoyal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, issued a statement on Sunday thanking the public for their support in the months since she underwent surgery.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," she said in a post on social media.

The statement on Sunday -- when the United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day --- was accompanied by a photo of Kate with her three children.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," she said.

She credited her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, as the photographer.

