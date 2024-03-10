Chiefs, DT Chris Jones agree to massive five-year contract

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2024 at 8:05 am

ByESPN NEWS SERVICES

The Kansas City Chiefs and five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones have reached an agreement on a five-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed, his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

The specific details are still being finalized, but Jones will sign a five-year contract in which all the money in the first three years — $95 million — is guaranteed. Once the contract is signed, Jones will have the highest-ever average annual salary for a defensive tackle, surpassing those of Nick Bosa ($34 million), Aaron Donald ($31.6M), T.J. Watt ($28M) and Joey Bosa ($27M).

Jones’ guaranteed $95 million would be the fourth-most guaranteed money for a defensive player on a current contract, according to Roster Management System. The top three are Nick Bosa ($119.9M), Joey Bosa ($102M) and Myles Garrett ($102M).

Jones took to social media to celebrate the deal, writing on X: “KC….5 more years of greatness! 3x”

The move allows Kansas City to keep its best defender before free agency begins.

Jones, 29, had months of negotiations with the Chiefs, to the point where he held out of training camp last year and missed the first game of the regular season against the Detroit Lions.

He came back on a revised one-year deal, totaled 10.5 sacks on the season, was named first-team All-Pro, won his third Super Bowl and now becomes the highest-paid defensive tackle based on average annual salary in NFL history.

Despite speculation surrounding all three, coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and Jones are now all back in Kansas City as the Chiefs aim to become the first NFL team in history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Jones, a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2016 out of Mississippi State, had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2018. He matched that total in 2022.

In 19 career playoff games, Jones has just 2.5 sacks. But he has still been able to impact games. He knocked down three passes in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers and had six pressures when the Chiefs beat the 49ers again in Super Bowl LVIII last month.

The Chiefs have been busy ahead of free agency.

They used the nonexclusive tag on L’Jarius Sneed, allowing the cornerback to talk to other teams, who then could work out a trade with the Chiefs. They also signed pending free agent linebacker Drue Tranquill to a three-year, $19 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

