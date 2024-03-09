Marshall PD warns public after card skimmer found at I-20 gas station

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2024 at 4:12 pm

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department said that a card skimming device was recently found at a QuikTrip gas station off of Interstate 20 near Marshall. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall Police released the following statement:

“Attention, Marshall residents! A skimming device was recently discovered at a local gas station near I20 (QT), thanks to the vigilance of a community member. Skimmers can steal your card information when you pay at the pump, leading to unauthorized transactions and financial headaches.”

The department gave the following safety tip:

Use a credit card rather than a debit card because they have better protection from fraud.

Pay with the cashier when possible.

Tug on the card reader before inserting your card.

Check on the tamper-evident sticker and don’t use the pump if the sticker is broken.

