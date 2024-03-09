Three suspects arrested following Tyler carjacking

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2024 at 11:18 am

TYLER — Tyler Police have arrested three suspects wanted in a reported carjacking Friday afternoon. According to officials, just before 12:30, officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Queen St. and N. Ross Ave. in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just occurred. The victim told officers he was approached by a black male while sitting in his vehicle. The male pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied and exited the vehicle, at which time the suspect got into the victims Chevy Tahoe and drove away. Additional officers flooded the area and began searching for the stolen vehicle. A short time later, an officer spotted the vehicle at a business located on Hwy. 31 W, near Patton Lane. When the driver of the vehicle saw the approaching officers, he fled the scene at which time officers pursued the vehicle. The pursuit was short lived, as the driver pulled over and stopped a short distance away. Prior to the vehicle pursuit, two other suspects had gotten out of the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. They were quickly captured as well. All three suspects were armed, with one of the firearms showing to be stolen.

Kadarius Veasey,18, (pictured) was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized carrying of a weapon and evading. Veasey also had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass.

Jaedyn Johnson, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, unauthorized carrying of a weapon and tampering with identification numbers.

Alexander McGee, 17, was charged with evading arrest, unauthorized carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and escape.

All three subjects were booked into the Smith County Jail. Detectives will be investigating the original offense of aggravated robbery with additional charges expected.

