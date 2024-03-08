Today is Friday March 08, 2024
Country singer Randall King to headline Cattle Baron’s Ball

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2024 at 4:44 pm
Country singer Randall King to headline Cattle Baron’s BallTYLER – The headliner for the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball held in Tyler will be West Texas native and country singer Randall King. According to our news partner KETK, King has more than 300 million streams with singles like “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl” and “Mirror, Mirror.” He tours extensively across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

Kimberly Taylor, the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball chair said about their headliner, “We are so thrilled to have Randall King performing at Ball. We invite you to join us on June 8 at the Texas Rose Horse Park as we ‘Give Cancer the Boot.”

This years theme of the 36th annual event is ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ and will be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park on June 8. The Cattle Baron’s Ball is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Tyler.



