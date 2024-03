Two arrested in Tyler carjacking

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2024 at 4:29 pm

TYLER – Tyler police have arrested two people in connection to an armed carjacking early Friday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, officers received a call that two individuals on W. Queen Avenue had held a victim at gunpoint and then took their vehicle. Tyler PD was able to arrest the pair, who were jailed and are now awaiting charges.

