Texas College reaches first ever NAIA MBB Tournament

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2024 at 1:58 pm

TYLER – At the beginning of the season the Texas College Steers Men’s Basketball team was predicted to finish 12th out of 12 in the Red River Athletic Conference. On Thursday, it was announced that the same team will be participating in the NAIA National Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history. The Steers finished the season with a 22-8 record and a conference-best 12-1 record at home. They take on Point Park on March 15th in Henderson, Tennessee.

