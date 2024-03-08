Ken Paxton targeting El Paso Catholic charity that helps migrants

EL PASO – The Dallas Morning News reports that opening a new front in the political fight over immigration, state Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to shut down an El Paso nonprofit that helps migrants, arguing that Annunciation House’s work encourages illegal immigrants who are creating “chaos” in Texas. Paxton is seeking a court order ending the Catholic charity’s ability to operate in Texas, arguing that by providing shelter and other services, it is breaking state laws against harboring and transporting illegal immigrants. Paxton’s action followed calls from Tucker Carlson and other prominent “America First” voices who have pressed to crack down on charities and NGOs — nongovernmental organizations that operate independently but can receive public money — that provide aid to migrants without regard to their legal status. “What’s happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime,” Carlson said in an October social media post. “The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly.”

Paxton said his agency’s lawsuit against Annunciation House, filed last month in El Paso, was in response to a border environment that allows NGOs to “facilitate astonishing horrors including human smuggling.” “While the federal government perpetuates the lawlessness destroying this country, my office works day in and day out to hold these organizations responsible for worsening illegal immigration,” Paxton said. Paxton’s stated willingness to pursue other NGOs in addition to Annunciation House worries civic and religious leaders who fear additional legal action is coming against nonprofits that provide assistance to migrants. “This is absolutely terrifying and should send a chill down the back of every person in our country,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso. “Every organization, not just in El Paso, not just in the state of Texas, but in the United States of America, needs to hear the alarm that we are sounding,” she said. It’s unclear if Paxton has sought — or plans to seek — records from other nonprofits that help migrants. He declined to answer questions seeking clarity from The Dallas Morning News during an unrelated news conference last month outside the U.S. Supreme Court. In the past few years, some congressional Republicans and conservative organizations have worked to revoke government funding for some border-area NGOs. “Defund the NGOs,” the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, posted on social media last month, arguing that government aid to such organizations abets “human smuggling, encouraged and paid for by the Biden administration.”

