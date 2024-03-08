In Brief: ‘Inside Out’ sequel drops a trailer, and more

Variety reports Margaret Qualley has been tapped to play Amanda Knox, who spent almost four years in an Italian prison following her wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate in their apartment in Italy, in an untitled Hulu docuseries. The series, per the streaming service, will follow Knox's "16-year odyssey to set herself free." Knox's story was previously chronicled in the 2011 Lifetime original film Trial in Italy. The 2021 film Stillwater starring Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin is also believed to have been inspired by Knox's story, per Variety ...

Oprah Winfrey will host a sit-down conversation around the radical impact of prescription weight loss medications in the primetime event An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, airing March 18 on ABC and the next day on Hulu. The special will delve into, "the prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact on our health care, economy, lifestyle and culture," per the network. A collection of the country’s leading medical experts and laypeople involved in the battle of, "one of the biggest health care crises the world has ever known" will take part in the special ...

Disney/Pixar has dropped a new trailer for Inside Out 2. The animated sequel "returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley -- voiced by Kensington Tallman -- just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" per the studio. "Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust -- voiced respectively by Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira -- who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone." Inside Out 2 opens in theaters June 14 ...

