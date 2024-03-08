Bears, Jaylon Johnson agree to 4-year, $76M deal, sources say

The Chicago Bears and star cornerback Jaylon Johnson have agreed to a four-year, $76 million deal that includes $54 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Johnson is guaranteed $43.8 million at signing and will make $28 million in the first year of the deal, according to sources.

The Bears announced the four-year agreement on Thursday but did not disclose financial terms.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Jaylon here for the next four years,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “He’s an integral part of our defense and his leadership will help our team continue to ascend.”

The Bears placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Johnson on Tuesday, but Poles had expressed confidence last week that the sides would reach a long-term deal.

Johnson’s deal is the third significant defensive investment in the last calendar year by the Bears, who also signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million contract last March and signed Montez Sweat to a four-year, $98 million deal after acquiring the defensive end in a trade with the Washington Commanders.

Johnson, who turns 25 in April, was named second-team All-Pro and earned Pro Bowl honors last season when he produced a career-high 4 interceptions (including a pick-six), 10 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 36 tackles.

The 50th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Johnson played out the fourth year of his rookie contract after not being able to strike an extension with Chicago before the 2023 season. In July 2023, Johnson said he understood at the time that his lack of on-field accolades — one interception over his first three seasons — made it challenging for him to command a deal at the top of the market.

After Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension in training camp, Johnson noted that the deal was beneficial to the entire defensive back market but did not believe it would affect his negotiations with Chicago.

