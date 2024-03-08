Man arrested for burglary of Family Dollar

March 8, 2024

PALESTINE – A man was arrested for burglary after police say he broke into a local Family Dollar and took an ice cream bar. According to our news partner KETK, on Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., Palestine police officers were called to the Family Dollar at 317 E. Spring Street. They were advised the suspect had kicked in the door and made entry, and he was described as wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. The officers saw broken glass at the door and cleared the building before finding the suspect had left through the back door. That Family Dollar was reportedly set to open at 8 a.m., just 15 minutes after the reported break-in. Kilgore was booked into the Anderson County Jail for burglary of a building.

A person was found in the Kroger parking lot that matched the suspect’s description. Officers saw 25-year-old Rhett Kilgore of Buffalo, Texas. “Officers observed Kilgore to have a fresh cut on his right ankle from the sharp glass and to be eating an ice cream bar that had the same wrapper as the ice cream sold at the business,” police said. “When questioned about the burglary, Kilgore made the statement, ‘I got tired of waiting for the business to open.’”

When officers checked security footage, they reportedly saw Kilgore attempting to enter by “pushing a shopping cart into the glass door and breaking the glass.”

