Posted/updated on: March 7, 2024 at 3:22 pm

I recently returned from a broadcasters conference in Washington, D.C.

At a Tuesday session, we listened to a pair of political pros – one Democrat and one Republican – brief us on the state of the presidential race. They told it straight. No party spin. No talking points. Just a candid assessment of where things stand.

The Dem was honest about Biden’s vulnerabilities. The Republican was equally candid about Donald Trump.

They agree that 2024 is going to be a Trump-Biden rematch.

The impression the Dem gave was one of accepting – without directly coming out and saying so – that the odds now favor Trump. The Republican cautioned to never underestimate the unique Republican capacity for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

One of them – and I honestly now can’t remember which – said something important. He said that we’ve never had full acceptance of the results of 2016. That fact colored what was already going to be a contentious, COVID-colored 2020 election.

Buckle up, then, for 2024.

I recall saying to my wife a week or so following the 2016 election that the Dems – gobsmacked by Trump’s unthinkable victory – would need a little time to have their freakout before eventually getting over it.

Boy, was I wrong.

In addition to members of Congress promising impeachment even before he was inaugurated, in addition to demonstrations by women wearing headgear intended to represent more southerly anatomy, in addition to celebrities holding up beheaded effigies of Donald Trump, official Washington – aided and abetted by the Hillary Clinton campaign – spun up the “Russian collusion” yarn to explain Hillary’s otherwise (to them) inexplicable loss.

The three-year Mueller probe – intended to delegitimize Trump’s presidency – followed. The FBI, the Department of Justice, top Dems and top members of the corporate media all knew the Russian collusion story was a crock. It didn’t stop them.

As to 2024, any doubt as to Trump becoming the GOP nominee was laid to rest on Super Tuesday. Doubts as to his likelihood of returning to the White House diminish in direct proportion to Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Trump leading by a factor greater than the margin of error in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada — four of the six battleground states. If you’re betting the grocery money, put it on Trump.

And if you thought the lefty meltdown was over the top in 2016, just wait. If Trump wins, this hissy fit will be several orders of magnitude worse. The Left will stop at nothing to cripple a second Trump administration. Nothing will be out of bounds.

2016 is going to seem like a church social.

And be clear about this. Though the incandescent reaction by the Left will be targeted full force upon Donald Trump, he’s not really the target.

The real target is you – for being so manifestly stupid; for showing such blatant disrespect for your social and intellectual betters; and for having the temerity to vote for the candidate of your own free choosing.

