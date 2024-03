Programming Note: President Biden’s State of the Union address tonight

March 7, 2024

Programming Note: President Biden’s State of the Union address is tonight. President Biden’s State of the Union address is tonight at 8pm. KTBB 97.5 FM will be carrying the address in its entirety, as well as a preview from Fox News. Full coverage starts at 7pm on KTBB 97.5 FM.

