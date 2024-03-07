Oilers acquire Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick from Ducks

ByGREG WYSHYNSKI

The surging Edmonton Oilers have acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Edmonton traded its 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick to Anaheim, one that becomes a fourth-rounder if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup this season. The Oilers also received a seventh-round pick from the Ducks.

Both Henrique and Carrick are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Henrique, 34, is a versatile veteran who can play center or left wing. He has 42 points in 60 games this season, averaging 17:35 minutes. He can play on the power play and is an effective penalty killer.

Henrique reached 20 goals three times with the Ducks and three more with the New Jersey Devils, his original team. In 2012 he sent the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final with an overtime goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers.

Henrique was the No. 7 player on the ESPN deadline trade board. He carried a $5.825 million cap hit.

Carrick, 31, is an effective checking forward with 11 points in 61 games this season, averaging 12:37 in ice time.

The Oilers have been one of the NHL’s hottest teams for months after a slow start that cost coach Jay Woodcroft his job after 13 games. Under coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers have gone 35-11-1 and are riding a five-game winning streak.

Given that success, and his team’s cap constraints, GM Ken Holland has discussed making moves to increase the depth. Adding two veterans in Henrique and Carrick is in keeping with that mindset.

The Ducks have been shopping Henrique for three seasons. They placed him on waivers in 2021 before welcoming him back after no team put in a claim.

