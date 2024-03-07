Rangers trade for Alex Wennberg from Kraken

ByEMILY KAPLAN

The New York Rangers are trading for Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg, sources told ESPN.

The Rangers have been looking for multiple forwards ahead of Friday’s trade deadline to replace Filip Chytil and Blake Wheeler, who are both out for the rest of the season.

The Kraken will receive a second-round draft pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025 while paying half of Wennberg’s remaining salary, according to sources.

The fourth-round pick, which originally belonged to the Stars, will become a third-rounder if Dallas defenseman Nils Lundkvist reaches 55 points combined from last season and this season, sources said.

Wennberg, 29, is on the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $4.5 million annually. According to sources, Seattle had conversations with Wennberg about an extension, but he wanted a longer-term deal.

Wennberg is considered a top-tier passer. He has a high hockey IQ and is a penalty killer who can create short-handed chances — and also could play wing if needed. Wennberg is a darling of the analytics community, though his production hasn’t always matched his underlying metrics.

Wennberg led all Kraken forwards with 18:49 in average ice time, and he had nine goals and 25 points in 60 games for the Kraken. Wennberg previously played for the Blue Jackets and Panthers. He is expected to start as the third-line center for New York and contribute on the penalty kill — another void for the Rangers after waving veteran Nick Bonino.

