Source: Mitch Trubisky, released by Steelers, to join Bills

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2024 at 7:05 am

ByABC News

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to the quarterback room, agreeing to terms on a deal with Mitch Trubisky on Wednesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Trubisky will be in line to back up quarterback Josh Allen once again after doing so in the 2021 season helped lead to an opportunity to compete for a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning in 2022.

Kyle Allen backed up Allen last season, but is set to hit free agency when it begins next week. Quarterback Shane Buechele, who spent all of last season on the Bills’ practice squad, was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January.

The reunion comes amidst a day for the Bills that featured a variety of cap-saving moves, including releasing center and captain Mitch Morse. Trubisky played in six games with the Bills with just eight passing attempts and one rushing touchdown. Allen has not missed a start since his rookie year in 2018.

“You have to expect most any quarterbacks going miss two to four games,” general manager Brandon Beane said last week at the NFL scouting combine. “… We got Trubisky a couple years ago. We had Case Keenum, who had played a lot the year before. … Kyle Allen, who’s played.

“We like to try and have someone in there that’s got some experience because experience is so key to be able to go in there cold, hadn’t got reps all week and go execute. … It’s very important.”

Trubisky, 29, was released by the Steelers on Feb. 12, a year after they signed him to a two-year extension.

He faltered as a backup in 2023 and was eventually benched for Mason Rudolph after throwing three interceptions — and three touchdowns — during a three-game stretch while Kenny Pickett recovered from an ankle injury and subsequent surgery. As Rudolph gave the offense a spark, Trubisky dressed as the No. 2 quarterback for two games and was inactive for the Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and the wild-card round loss to the Bills.

The Steelers initially signed the Chicago Bears’ 2017 No. 2 overall pick on the first day of the 2022 free agency period before drafting Pickett at No. 20 overall a few months later.

After a quarterback competition through training camp, Trubisky started the first four games of the 2022 season before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of the Week 4 game against the New York Jets to give the stagnant offense a spark. Playing in relief of an injured Pickett, Trubisky appeared in three more games that season, going 2-1 in those outings.

As a Steeler, Trubisky appeared in 12 games, starting seven of them. He completed 64.1% of his pass attempts and threw eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

For his career, Trubisky has passed for 12,536 yards with 72 touchdowns and 48 interceptions in 69 games (57 starts).

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.

