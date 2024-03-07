Today is Thursday March 07, 2024
ktbb logo


Manhunt on for murder suspect who allegedly shot mother and young daughter to death in parked car

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2024 at 5:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Worcester Police Department

(WORCESTER, Mass.) -- A manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man who is suspected of shooting and killing a mother and her young daughter inside of a parked car in Massachusetts, police say.

The Worcester Police Department in Massachusetts say they are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, who should be considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for charges connected to the murder of Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella Nunez, on Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. when police found the two female victims shot inside a parked car.

Belnavis is currently wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

A second individual has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but authorities say that details about that suspect will be released at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Belnavis should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC