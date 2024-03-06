Today is Wednesday March 06, 2024
Shiloh Road construction starts Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 4:11 pm
Shiloh Road construction starts ThursdaySMITH COUNTY — Beginning Thursday March 7, crews will be doing asphalt overlay work on the eastbound lane of Shiloh Road between Paluxy Drive and Rhones Quarter Road. Tyler city officials said in a release, that the center lane will be used as a temporary eastbound lane for the duration of the work. Temporary striping will be in place until the overlay is completed. 

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible. During this process, some driveways may be temporarily blocked. Motorists are ask to use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present. This project is expected to continue through Wednesday, March 13.



