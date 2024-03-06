Trials set in pregnant woman murder case

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 4:11 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department said a trial date has been set for three people accused of murdering a pregnant woman according to our news partners at KETK. in 2016. Sheryia Grant was eight months pregnant when she went missing in August 2016. Police began a search for Grant when they recovered a suspects’ vehicle and “began to fear the worst.” Authorities reportedly interviewed dozens of people, drained ponds, searched in the woods and wells. After police said they had enough evidence, they arrested Allen Lamont Sutton, his girlfriend Laneshia L. Young and a juvenile from Arp on a related felony charge.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas has taken on the murder case and will be handling the upcoming prosecution. Sutton’s trial date is set for February 2025 and Young’s for June 2025. The juvenile, who is now an adult, has a trial date set for August 2025.

According to an indictment, Sutton, Young and juvenile killed Grant and her baby by hitting her with a blunt object and setting her on fire with an accelerant in Aug. 20, 2016.

The indictments also said the three were possibly trying to kidnap Grant or commit arson.

In March 2017, Sutton, Young and the juvenile were arrested in connection to Grant’s death and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

“This case has been very difficult to bring to trial without all of her remains, but our staff stayed steadfast and worked diligently to ensure those responsible for her death were brought to justice,” Kilgore PD said.

Sutton pleaded not guilty to criminal solicitation to commit capital murder in December 2019. Sutton was booked on capital murder of multiple persons and had a bond set at $2 million and was released in July 2023.

Young pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily injury in November 2017.

