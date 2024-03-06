Today is Wednesday March 06, 2024
Marshall man gets seven years for aggravated assault

March 6, 2024
Marshall man gets seven year prison term for aggravated assaultMARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department announced that a man arrested for pointing a firearm at an officer during a search was sentenced to seven years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Demarcus McCowan received the sentenced after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say in March of 2023, the Marshall PD Special Response Team was executing a search warrant at a residence in Marshall. When a team member entered the residence, he encountered McCowan who a handgun at him. McCowan was taken into custody with incident to himself or the officers present.



