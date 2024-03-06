Today is Wednesday March 06, 2024
Dean Phillips ending his long shot primary bid against Joe Biden

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 12:30 pm
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is ending his long shot challenge to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, having failed to win any notable traction among voters with his message that the party needs a younger nominee.

"I'm going to suspend my campaign, and I will be right now endorsing President Biden. The choices are so clear ... we only have two of them, and it's going to be Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Phillips said on Wednesday afternoon in a radio interview.

The decision comes after Biden won the congressman's home state of Minnesota on Super Tuesday as well as the elimination of his staff ahead of the Michigan primary late last month, a state Phillips hoped to do well in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

