Over $1 million worth of stolen equipment found in Cass County

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 10:50 am

CASS COUNTY – Stolen items valued at more than $1 million were recovered on Monday after a multi-agency investigation in Cass County according to our news partners at KETK. Officials with Texas DPS said they executed a search warrant at the home where the items were found in a joint operation involving the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Highway Patrol Division, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County District Attorney’s Office. Officials said the stolen equipment recovered belongs to Graphic Packaging International (GPI), who estimated the stolen property to be worth more than $1 million.

GPI personnel also assisted officers in identifying and removing the stolen property from the Cass County home.

Authorities reported that homeowner, identified as William Thompson, 43 of Atlanta, was booked into the Cass County Jail for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, possession of a controlled substance between three and 28 grams and first-degree felony theft of property.

Go Back