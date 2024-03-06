Today is Wednesday March 06, 2024
Passenger charged with murder after driver found dead

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 10:46 am
RUSK COUNTY – Passenger charged with murder after driver found dead in Rusk CountyOne person was charged with murder in Rusk County after a driver was found dead in their vehicle. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a possible accident on Highway 79 at CR 347. Deputies and a DPS trooper saw the driver dead in the driver’s seat. The driver was later identified as 27-year-old Christina Glenn of Houston. “The investigation led to the arrest of the passenger who was charged with murder,” according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. The suspect, who was later identified as Justin Edwards, 33 of Houston, was arrested at the scene and the Chapman community is not in danger, Valdez said. Edwards remains in the Rusk County Jail, as of Wednesday, where his bond has been set at $1 million. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep the Glenn family in their thoughts and prayers,” Valdez said.



