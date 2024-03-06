Greg Abbott’s fight for school vouchers poised for victory

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 10:31 am

HOUSTON – In a major victory for Gov. Greg Abbott, at least a dozen proponents of private school vouchers on Tuesday defeated incumbent House lawmakers or forced them into runoff elections in key Republican primaries across the state according to the Houston Chronicle. The early results – with three more races too close to call after midnight – were a political show of force for the governor after he suffered an embarrassing defeat in November when 21 Republicans joined Democrats to block his voucher plan.

As of early Wednesday, eight of those 21 seats were set to be replaced outright by pro-voucher members, while four more were headed for runoffs in late May. In one other, a pro-voucher candidate held a lead with all the votes counted, but the Associated Press had not yet called the race. Abbott doled out more than $6 million across 15 races and made dozens of campaign stops to support pro-voucher candidates. The outcome will likely reshape the debate over vouchers, which rural Republicans killed last year over fears they would hurt the state’s public schools. “Texans are one step closer to empowering every Texas family,” Abbott wrote in a statement around midnight. “Republican primary voters have once again sent an unmistakable message that parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child.”

