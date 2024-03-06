Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump in 2024 race: ‘He will have my support’

(WASHINGTON) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell said in a statement Wednesday, just after Nikki Haley exited the race.

"It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support," McConnell added. "During his Presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary - most importantly, the Supreme Court."

"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people."

