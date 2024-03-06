Texas Senate and Congressional election results

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 12:33 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Senate and Congressional election results:

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred wins US Senate primary in Texas and will challenge GOP Sen. Ted Cruz

David Covey forces runoff with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Texas GOP US Rep. Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff against Brandon Herrera .

Republican Kenneth Omoruyi advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 7th Congressional District.

Brandon Gill wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

Republican Jay Furman advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

Marc Veasey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.

Patrick Gillespie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.

Republican Tony Gonzales advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

Go Back