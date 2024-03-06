Today is Wednesday March 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Texas Senate and Congressional election results

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2024 at 12:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Senate and Congressional election results:
Democratic Rep. Colin Allred wins US Senate primary in Texas and will challenge GOP Sen. Ted Cruz
David Covey forces runoff with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.
Texas GOP US Rep. Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff against Brandon Herrera .
Republican Kenneth Omoruyi advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 7th Congressional District.
Brandon Gill wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 26th Congressional District.
Republican Jay Furman advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 28th Congressional District.
Marc Veasey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.
Patrick Gillespie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Texas’ 33rd Congressional District.
Republican Tony Gonzales advances to primary runoff election in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC