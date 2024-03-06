Texas GOP US Rep. Tony Gonzales heads to a runoff against Brandon Herrera

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales will face a runoff election in May against Brandon Herrera after failing to get more than half the votes in the Texas Republican primary.

The campaign was among a few competitive House races in Texas for Tuesday’s primaries, including for Republican Rep. Kay Granger’s open seat.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also was trying to keep her seat in Congress, months after losing a bid to become Houston’s mayor.

Along the Texas-Mexico border, U.S. Rep Monica De La Cruz won the Republican nomination and will face Democratic business owner Michelle Vallejo in November in her bid to keep her highly competitive district.

Here are some congressional races to watch in Texas’ primaries:

AN INCUMBENT FACES A RARE CHALLENGE FROM WITHIN HER PARTY

Jackson Lee did not announce that she would seek reelection to her Houston district until December, after losing the mayor’s race. John Whitmire, a veteran Democratic state lawmaker, defeated her in an upset to become mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city after Jackson Lee faced backlash over an unverified audio recording in which she purportedly berated staff members with a barrage of expletives.

She faces a challenge from former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, who had dropped out of the mayor’s race and decided to seek Jackson’ Lee’s seat when the longtime congresswoman announced her mayoral candidacy.

Jackson Lee has faced challengers only a handful of times in her nearly three-decade House career and defeated each definitively. Edwards has fundraised competitively.

The winner will move on to the November election in a district that is heavily Democratic.

AN OPEN RACE IN A GOP STRONGHOLD

The Fort Worth-area 12th Congressional District is open for the first time in nearly 30 years after Granger announced in November that she would not seek reelection.

Texas state Rep. Craig Goldman faces John O’Shea, a conservative former banker turned real estate developer and construction business owner, in the Republican primary.

O’Shea has received support from GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton because Goldman was among Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton last year. Paxton narrowly survived allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

A GOP INCUMBENT IS HEADED TO A RUNOFF

This is Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ first campaign since the state party sanctioned him over his votes to protect same-sex marriage and in support of new gun safety laws following the 2022 Uvalde school shooting in his district that left 21 people dead.

Gonzales will face Brandon Herrera, a gun rights activist who produces YouTube videos, in a May 28 runoff. Herrera was among four people challenging Gonzales in the GOP primary. A candidate needs to get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Herrera, a gun manufacturer whose family has ties to Texas, moved to the Lone Star state in 2020 due to frustrations with COVID-19 restrictions, according to his campaign site.

Immigration is a key issue in the district, which covers a long portion of the U.S.-Mexico border from El Paso to San Antonio. The district encompasses Eagle Pass, which has been thrust into a turf war between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden’s administration over immigration enforcement.

Gonzales, who is from San Antonio, was first elected in 2020.

DEMOCRATS HOPE TO PICK UP A SOUTH TEXAS SEAT

In Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, Republican U.S. Rep. Monica de la Cruz won the Republican nomination in her bid to defend her competitive South Texas district.

Cruz will face business owner Michelle Vallejo, who the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to pick up the seat in November.

Immigration is also a central issue for the district, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to a county east of San Antonio.

