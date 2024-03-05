CBS orders ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff to series

On Tuesday, CBS announced it will air a spinoff of its sunsetting prequel series Young Sheldon -- which itself is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory.

The new show will star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment and will center on their respective characters Georgie Cooper -- Sheldon's big brother -- and Mandy McCallister, Georgie's girlfriend who got pregnant shortly after their characters began seeing each other in season 5 of Young Sheldon.

Their out-of-wedlock pregnancy caused static between the Cooper family and their church.

The new show will air in the 2024-25 season, the network explains, and "follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."

Show creators Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland enthused, "From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy."

CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach added, "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe."

Young Sheldon ends with the finale of its seventh and final season on May 16.

