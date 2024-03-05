Jones Elementary principal named TABSE Principal of the Year

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2024 at 4:04 pm

TYLER – Tyler ISD announced that Principal of Jones Elementary School Dr. NaTasha Crain has been named as the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators 2024 Principal of the Year. According to our news partner KETK, Crain was recognized at the 39th annual TABSE Conference in Houston on Saturday. Crain had the opportunity present to those at the conference a presentation titled “Implementing Social Emotional Learning through Culturally Relevant .”

Dr. Crain said after the conclusion of the conference, “I am so grateful to the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators for this esteemed recognition of Principal of the Year. It is a privilege to be affirmed in this space and to have my work and service acknowledged in such a meaningful way. This award is not only a personal achievement, but also a testament of the collective efforts of our entire school community at Jones Elementary in Tyler ISD.”

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said, “We are immensely proud of Dr. NaTasha Crain and her well-deserved recognition as the 2024 TABSE Principal of the Year. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to student success and supporting her staff serve as an inspiration to us all.”

