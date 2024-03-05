Today is Tuesday March 05, 2024
Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson hold hands, kiss during her birthday weekend in Mexico

Five months after they were first spotted together, sparking romance rumors, Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson seemed to confirm their relationship during her birthday getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 3, E! News reports.

The actors were seen holding hands, running into the ocean and passionately kissing each other, E! reports. A source also tells the outlet that Jackson arranged for Nyong'o to receive a big balloon display and bouquet of flowers at their hotel suite on her actual birthday, March 1.

A source told People, "They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing and just had the best time."

Speculation that the two were dating started in October following Jackson's split from his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Nyong'o's breakup with boyfriend Selema Masekela.

