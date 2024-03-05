TxDOT releases 2023 Tyler District fatal crash statistics

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2024 at 9:51 am

TYLER — In 2023, factors such as “unsafe speed”, “failure to drive in a single lane” and “alcohol-related DUI” contributed to 184 fatal crashes and 209 total deaths in the Tyler District. The TxDOT Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties, released preliminary numbers revealing the top-five contributing factors of fatal crashes in 2023:

1. Unsafe Speed – 36 total fatal crashes.

2. Failed to Drive in a Single Lane – 32 total fatal crashes.

3. DUI (Alcohol) – 27 total fatal crashes.

4. Pedestrian Failed to Yield ROW to Vehicle – 21 total fatal crashes.

5. Wrong Side, Not Passing – 17 total fatal crashes.

The data in these reports represents the number of crashes that had at least one driver reported as having the indicated contributing factor. Crashes can have none or multiple contributing factors. Therefore, the total number of crashes for these reports will not equal the total number of crashes in the Tyler District.

“The eight counties of the Tyler District continue to experience one of the highest fatality rates in the state. We experienced our worst year on record, in terms of number of fatalities, with 209 in 2023. The trends have not changed”, said Tyler District Engineer Vernon Webb.

Webb continued, “most of the fatality crashes are occurring in the rural areas on our two-lane roadways. Many involving single vehicles that leave the roadway. 58 of the fatalities in 2023 involved unrestrained passengers. If seatbelts had been utilized, many of those 58 would still be here today. This is something we must continue to discuss and share throughout our communities. These trends must end.”

Over the first 64 days of 2024, the Tyler District has had 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 17 fatalities.

Tyler District Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Overview – Calendar Year 2023:

Rural traffic crashes accounted for 74% of the district’s traffic fatalities. 154 people died in rural traffic crashes in 2023.

DUI-related fatalities continued to rise. There were 60 DUI-related fatalities in 2023 compared to 55 in 2022 and 33 in 2021.

Single-vehicle, run-off-the-road crashes resulted in 60 deaths in 2023. That is 29% of all motor vehicle deaths in the district.

There were 58 deaths involving unrestrained vehicle passengers. This figure represents crashes where restraint usage was applicable, and usage was known.

22 distracted driving deaths occurred in 2023, a 30% increase from 2022 (17).

There were 25 pedestrian fatalities in 2023, the same as in 2022.

There were 2 pedal-cyclist fatalities in 2023 in the Tyler District.

56 people died in crashes occurring at intersections or related to an intersection. This is a 27% increase from 2022 (44).

24 fatalities occurred in both May 2023 and December 2023, tied for the most of any month.

Go Back