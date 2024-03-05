Tyler Solid Waste rolls out new bulky item pick-up program

March 5, 2024

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department is doing away with the two free bulky item collection weeks each year. Starting March 4, residential customers who receive curbside collection services (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) can request two bulky waste pick-ups each calendar year at no charge by using the online form found here. Customers will need to place their items on the curb before completing the online form.

Residents may request more than two bulky item collections within a calendar year, but the additional collections will be handled as a special collection request where a fee is charged based on the size and quantity of the items.

Bulky item pick-up is limited to 8 cubic yards per pickup. There is an extra charge for larger piles.

Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that do not fit in a residential cart. No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up. These items are considered a special collection. As part of the new program, customers will need to place their items on the curb for pick-up, complete the online request, and take a picture to include with the online request. As Solid Waste pilots this new program, some delays may occur. Tyler Solid Waste will work to pick up the service requests within five business days.

