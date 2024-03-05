Source: Jags release DT Folorunso Fatukasi on his birthday

ByMICHAEL DIROCCO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Happy birthday! Now find a new job.

That’s what Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was told Monday. The team’s official X account wished him a happy birthday in the morning. Several hours later the team released him, a league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars’ social media team had no idea the release was coming, and the team’s management was unaware that the social media staff planned to post the birthday greeting. But this kind of situation can happen as things play out in early March, when NFL teams start making moves to create salary cap space in preparation for the new league year.

Releasing Fatukasi, who turned 29 on Monday, saves the Jaguars $3.5 million against the cap, but the team also will absorb $9.269 million in dead money.

Fatukasi signed a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed in March 2022, but the run-stuffing tackle did not equal the final two seasons he had with the New York Jets in 2020-21, when he combined for 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

With the Jaguars, Fatukasi had 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 5 quarterback hits.

