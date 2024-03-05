Man sentenced for attempted home invasion

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 11:41 pm

TRINITY COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that a man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for a home invasion from 2021. Rojae Daejon Kizzee, 21, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for entering an occupied home in an attempted robbery, Sheriff Woody Wallace said. Wallace said Kizzee fired a handgun at a woman caring for her 2-year-old in the home and demanded she hand over the family dog. A fight ensued over the gun after the woman caused Kizzee to drop it. Reportedly, Kizzee regained control of the gun and fired it again before escaping. “Kizzee was on the run for several days before being captured after a manhunt with multiple agencies involved,” Wallace said.

The 21-year-old was identified in a lineup and it was confirmed through DNA evidence on the scene. “After meeting with and discussing the details of the crime with the victim in this matter and discussing with her the potential outcomes of this matter I am satisfied with the court’s sentence,” District Attorney Bennie Schiro said.

