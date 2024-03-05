Cause of death released in Palestine creek body

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 11:34 pm

PALESTINE – According to our news partner KETK, the Palestine Police Department has released the cause of death of Trenton Lee Staneart who was found dead on Jan. 28. According to the release, a final autopsy report shows that Staneart’s cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was accidental. Police said the toxicology results showed that he had used marijuana prior to his death. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Trenton Lee Staneart was last seen leaving the sheriff’s office at 4:44 p.m. on Jan. 20 and was found dead in a creek in the woods off of East Lacy Street just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Detectives reportedly identified Staneart and Anderson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd ordered an autopsy after responding to the scene.

