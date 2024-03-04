Tyler Legacy junior gets perfect ACT score

TYLER – Tyler ISD announced on Monday that junior William Baker from Tyler Legacy High School has earned a perfect score on the the ACT. According to our news partner KETK, less than 0.18% of students who attempt the ACT get a perfect composite score of 36.

Tyler Legacy High School Dean of Instruction Kala Morrow said, “Will is an exceptional student who works hard and exemplifies the qualities of leadership that we want to see in all of our Red Raiders. He is extremely driven and focused on academic success, and we congratulate him on this amazing accomplishment. We are so proud of Will and cannot wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

To be one of the 2,542 out of 1.8 million students who earned a perfect composite score on the ACT, Will had to get a perfect 36 on four tests over English, mathematics, reading and science.

