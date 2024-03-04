One dead, one injured in Cherokee County car crash

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 3:12 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY– One person is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, an initial DPS report says the says a 2017 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on SH 21 near Alto Saturday afternoon. The report states the driver “failed to drive in a single lane, leaving the highway to the south, overcorrecting back to the left.” The overcorrection caused caused the vehicle to swerve into a north ditch where it struck a tree on the passenger side.



On arriving, authorities said 80 year-old Isabella Cross of Universal City was pronounced dead at the accident sight. The vehicles driver 81-year-old Robert Cross, also of Universal City was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety still is investigating the accident.

Go Back