Today is Monday March 04, 2024
ktbb logo


One dead, one injured in Cherokee County car crash

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 3:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


One dead, one injured in Cherokee County car crashCHEROKEE COUNTY– One person is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, an initial DPS report says the says a 2017 Toyota Corolla was eastbound on SH 21 near Alto Saturday afternoon. The report states the driver “failed to drive in a single lane, leaving the highway to the south, overcorrecting back to the left.” The overcorrection caused caused the vehicle to swerve into a north ditch where it struck a tree on the passenger side.

On arriving, authorities said 80 year-old Isabella Cross of Universal City was pronounced dead at the accident sight. The vehicles driver 81-year-old Robert Cross, also of Universal City was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety still is investigating the accident.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC