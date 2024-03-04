Today is Monday March 04, 2024
Teen dead after overnight shooting

March 4, 2024
Teen dead after overnight shootingTEXARKANA – Our news partner KETK is reporting that a 17-year-old boy is dead after a Sunday night shooting in Texarkana. Officials with Texarkana police said they were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of College Drive around 1:30 a.m. where they found the victim inside. A 16-year-old was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility, according to authorities. The incident remains under investigation, and officials said there are still a lot of questions about what happened.

“We believe that the two boys were friends,” officials said. “The gun that we recovered at the scene had previously been reported stolen in Hope, Arkansas. “However, regardless of the circumstances, the end result is both senseless and incredibly tragic,” officials said.



