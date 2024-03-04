Tyler man arrested for improper relationship

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 2:45 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK a Tyler man was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday based on child sex crime warrants issued from Harris County. According to his affidavit, Reginald Long, 27, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student while he was employed by a public and private secondary school. The affidavit said a report was initially made to the Houston Police Department after multiple students said he made inappropriate remarks to them on social media, mainly using Instagram. Arrest warrants were issued for Long on two charges of sexual assault of a child, improper relationship with a student and online solicitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $400,000.

The affidavit said that in an interview with authorities, Long reportedly confessed to having sex with one of his students and sending sexual messages through Instagram to several other students who also attended the school where he used to work.

