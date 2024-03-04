Today is Monday March 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Richard Lewis remembered in recent episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 1:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO/John P. Johnson

Sunday's installment of Curb Your Enthusiasm opened with an "in memoriam"-style title card remembering stand-up comic and Curb castmate Richard Lewis.

It's now streaming on Max.

At the start of the 12th season's fifth episode was a photo of the actor and comedian, who died at 76 of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 27. A caption read, "In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024."

In the final season of Curb, Lewis and his friend and frequent foil Larry David again find themselves trying to out-do the other — a running gag throughout the entire series — this time about who is leaving whom in their will.

Show's creator David has known Lewis since they were 12 years old. Upon his passing, David noted, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me."

He added in part, "Today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC