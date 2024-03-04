North Dakota 2024 Republican caucus results

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 12:16 pm

Getty Images - STOCK

(BISMARCK, N.D.) -- It's caucus day in North Dakota, where former President Donald Trump aims to maintain his large lead in the Republican race versus former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Twenty-nine delegates are up for grabs in the GOP caucuses.



In the caucus, which is a party-run election different from a primary, voters will gather at 12 sites across the state from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the time zone (North Dakota has two).

Candidates have to get at least 20% to win any delegates and a candidate can win all of the delegates by reaching 60% of the vote.

Voters on Monday should be Republicans and bring acceptable ID like a driver's license to participate.

Thirteen delegates are on the table in the Democratic primary, which is scheduled for April 6. There, President Joe Biden is expected to win as he faces no notable challengers.

Voting hours will vary by county.

State significance

North Dakota's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party in the general election as it reliably votes for Republicans up and down the ballot.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back