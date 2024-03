Road work at Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road today

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 12:45 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler announced the Traffic Department is working at Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road intersection in Tyler until 5p.m. Monday. There will be lane and road closures periodically throughout the day. Drivers will need to use caution in the area, obey traffic signs and watch out for road crews.

