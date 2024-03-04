Opill, first over-the-counter birth control pill, will go on sale later this month

(WASHINGTON) -- Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill that can be purchased without a prescription, will be available later this month online and in pharmacies for $19.99 a month, $49.99 for a three-month supply or $89.99 for a six-month supply, its parent company, Perrigo, said Monday.

Opill has been heralded as a potential game-changer for access to birth control because it eliminates the step of finding a doctor to write a prescription, which can be costly or burdensome depending on where women live and what health insurance coverage they have.

The drug has already been on the market for 50 years as prescription birth control and was determined safe and effective for over-the-counter use by the Food and Drug Administration in July.

