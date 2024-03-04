Smith County Election Day information

Smith County Election Day informationPosted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 9:44 am
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County has added additional polling locations for Primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Smith County registered voters can choose from any of the 38 locations throughout the county to cast their ballots. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Smith County has launched a new interactive map that shows all polling locations available. Users can input their address to see which voting precinct they are in and what will be on their ballot. The “Interactive Map of Smith County” link can be found here.
EARLY VOTING NUMBERS
During the two weeks of early voting, 18,924 ballots were cast in Smith County. That includes 18,010 in-person votes and 914 mail-in ballots.
Comparing those numbers to past elections, Smith County saw 19,056 early votes in the 2020 Primary Election, and 18,611 early votes in the 2022 Primary Election.
There are more than 156,500 registered voters in Smith County.
ELECTION DAY
Because of the construction of the new Smith County Parking Garage, next door to the main voting location, The Hub, at 304 E. Ferguson, parking is very limited. We are urging voters to choose one of the other locations to cast their ballots if voting in Tyler.
You can vote at any of these 38 Voting Centers:
- Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp
- Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler
- Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Hwy 69 South, Tyler,
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
- Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup
- Central Baptist Church: 1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler
- Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler
- Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Drive, Tyler
- Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler
- Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler
- Family of Faith Christian Church: 3299 US 271, Tyler
- First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler
- First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler
- Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 W, Flint
- Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler
- Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
- Hideaway Members Services Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway
- Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Hwy 110 South, Whitehouse
- Jones-Boshears Elementary: 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler
- Lanes Chapel Methodist Church: Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
- Lindale Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale
- Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
- The Hub: 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
- Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 E., Whitehouse
- New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler
- Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler
- North Tenneha Church of Christ: 1701 N. Tenneha Ave., Tyler
- Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Drive, Tyler
- Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler
- Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler
- St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler
- St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler
- Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Hwy 271, Winona
- Swan Wood Springs Methodist Church: 12005 US Hwy 69 North, Tyler
- Three Lakes Middle: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler
- Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler
- Winona Community Center: 520 Dallas St., Winona
- Whitehouse Methodist Church: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse
ELECTION NIGHT
Early voting results will be posted here at 7 p.m. Tuesday. As the polling place boxes come in after 7 p.m., they will be counted and posted throughout the night.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Smith County will keep you updated on social media throughout the day, as well as when early voting numbers and final election results are posted.