Smith County Election Day information

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 9:44 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County has added additional polling locations for Primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Smith County registered voters can choose from any of the 38 locations throughout the county to cast their ballots. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smith County has launched a new interactive map that shows all polling locations available. Users can input their address to see which voting precinct they are in and what will be on their ballot. The “Interactive Map of Smith County” link can be found here.

EARLY VOTING NUMBERS

During the two weeks of early voting, 18,924 ballots were cast in Smith County. That includes 18,010 in-person votes and 914 mail-in ballots.

Comparing those numbers to past elections, Smith County saw 19,056 early votes in the 2020 Primary Election, and 18,611 early votes in the 2022 Primary Election.

There are more than 156,500 registered voters in Smith County.

ELECTION DAY

Because of the construction of the new Smith County Parking Garage, next door to the main voting location, The Hub, at 304 E. Ferguson, parking is very limited. We are urging voters to choose one of the other locations to cast their ballots if voting in Tyler.

You can vote at any of these 38 Voting Centers:

Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp

Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler

Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Hwy 69 South, Tyler,

Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

Central Baptist Church: 1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler

Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Drive, Tyler

Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler

Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler

Family of Faith Christian Church: 3299 US 271, Tyler

First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 W, Flint

Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Hideaway Members Services Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway

Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Hwy 110 South, Whitehouse

Jones-Boshears Elementary: 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler

Lanes Chapel Methodist Church: Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Lindale Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

The Hub : 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 E., Whitehouse

New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

North Tenneha Church of Christ: 1701 N. Tenneha Ave., Tyler

Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Drive, Tyler

Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler

Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler

St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Hwy 271, Winona

Swan Wood Springs Methodist Church: 12005 US Hwy 69 North, Tyler

Three Lakes Middle: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler

Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler

Winona Community Center: 520 Dallas St., Winona

Whitehouse Methodist Church: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

ELECTION NIGHT

Early voting results will be posted here at 7 p.m. Tuesday. As the polling place boxes come in after 7 p.m., they will be counted and posted throughout the night.

