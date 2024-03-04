Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 9:27 am

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack. – The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled Monday that states, without action first from Congress, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The court’s move ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump off the ballot because of his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. But some election observers warn that the issue could return to the court again after the election.

