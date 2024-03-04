Diamondbacks sign Elvis Andrus to minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training, the team announced Sunday.

“There’s nothing that’s been promised to him,” Torey Lovullo said. “I told him to go out and play your game and let it fall where it may. What he will get are some opportunities to show us what he can do. That excites us.”

Andrus, a two-time All-Star, has played in the majors for 15 seasons, spending time with the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox. He has 2,091 career hits, which ranks third among active players, behind only Joey Votto and Freddie Freeman.

The 35-year-old Andrus has been a shortstop for the majority of his career, but he played some second base for the White Sox last season, when he hit .251 with six homers and 44 RBIs.

Andrus could be the Diamondbacks’ backup middle infielder behind shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and second baseman Ketel Marte. Perdomo made his first All-Star team last season.

Lovullo said it was a “huge priority” to have a backup shortstop who can play in the same way the starter does.

“There are a lot of moving parts to some key decisions that we need to make down the stretch here,” Lovullo said. “With [Andrus] playing the way he can, his name is going to enter into those conversations. He will get that opportunity. That’s all you can ask for.”

