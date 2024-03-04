Louisiana ends Oklahoma’s record 71-game streak in softball

Oklahoma’s NCAA Division 1-record 71-game winning streak ended Sunday, as visiting Louisiana pulled off a 7-5 upset of the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in front of 4,450 fans at Love’s Field in Norman.

The game went to extra innings after the Sooners rallied to tie the Ragin’ Cajuns with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Louisiana broke the 4-4 deadlock in the eighth, with pinch hitter Samantha Graeter (RBI single) and Sam Roe (two RBIs) coming up big at the plate.

Cydney Sanders got Oklahoma (18-1) to within two with a one-out solo home run in the last of the eighth, but starting pitcher Chloe Riassetto escaped any further damage to give Louisiana (10-12) the victory.

The Sooners, who have won three straight national championships, had last lost at Baylor on Feb. 19, 2023.

Their achievements during the streak showcased pure dominance. They outscored their opponents 578-72; they had 40 shutouts (56% of their games); they enjoyed wins over 42 different programs, including 46 victories over Power 5 opponents and 28 over ranked teams; and they cruised to 33 run-rule wins.

