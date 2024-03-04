Malaysia may reopen MH370 search pending new evidence, government ministry says

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2024 at 6:51 am

A woman writes a message during an event held by relatives of the passengers and supporters to mark the 10th year since the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 carrying 239 people disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014. -- Arif Kartono/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Government officials in Malaysia said on Sunday they'd be open to resuming the search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 after a private company approached them about potential new evidence pointing to the location of the Boeing 777.

"The Malaysian Government's position is consistent," officials said in a statement. "We will commission a further search operation when new information and credible evidence is ascertained."

The flight disappeared after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. Twelve crew members and 227 passengers were on board when the plane went missing.

The Malaysian Transportation Ministry on Sunday said it had been approached by Ocean Infinity, a Texas-based company, about reopening the search. It was not immediately clear what new information Ocean Infinity may have about the missing plane.

Malaysia would reopen the search "when new information and credible evidence is ascertained," the ministry said in a statement.

"[T]he Ministry of Transport are ready to invite Ocean Infinity to Malaysia to discuss the proposal of a no-fine, no-fee proposal," the statement said. "We are waiting for Ocean Infinity to provide the suitable dates, and I will meet them any time that they are ready to come to Malaysia."

ABC News has contacted Ocean Infinity for comment.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back